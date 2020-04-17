Israel’s Death Toll Rises to 148 as Six More Patients Succumb to Virus

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, April 17, 2020 at 5:25 am |

Magen David Adom medical workers perform COVID-19 tests at a mobile testing station for COVID-19, in the Geulah neighborhood of Yerushalayim on Thursday. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

The Health Ministry updated Friday morning the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel to 12,855, up 97 from Thursday night’s update.

The death toll rose by six and now stands at 148.

On Friday morning, a 91-year-old woman died in Kfar Saba’s Meir Hospital.

According to the Health Ministry, 182 patients are in serious condition, and 129 of them are on ventilators.

Another 2,967 coronavirus patients have recovered, baruch Hashem.

Also on Thursday night, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu approved a plan to ease the lockdown restrictions and partially reopen the economy. The final details are still under discussion, and the plan is expected to be approved by the government on Motzoei Shabbos.