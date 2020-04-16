Internees at Otisville Report They Will be Furloughed

NEW YORK -

Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 10:54 pm |

Federal Correctional Institute-Otisville (bop.gov)

Inmates that are interned in the “camp” section of the Federal Correctional Institute in Otisville, NY, were informed by the authorities that after a 14 day quarantine, they will be released for a furlough of 30 days, Rabbi Moshe Margaretten of the Tzedek Association told Hamodia. After this 30 day furlough, the situation will be re-evaluated to decide if an additional 30 day furlough will be granted.

At this time, this affects some 2 dozen Jewish internees. Two of them are hospitalized at this time due to illness from the coronavirus.