Coronavirus in Israel: 142 Deaths; 12,591 Confirmed Cases; 2,624 Recovered

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 8:59 pm |

Magen David Adom medical workers perform COVID-19 tests to at a mobile testing station in the Geula neighborhood, Thursday. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

On Thursday morning, Israel lifted a nationwide closure imposed for the end of Pesach as officials indicated they could slowly start easing lockdown restrictions imposed to battle the spread of the coronavirus.

The national death toll climbed to 142, with the passing of eleven more people over the last day of Pesach. The number of infection cases rose to 12,591, with 174 people in serious condition, of whom 140 were on ventilators. 2,624 patients had recovered.

From early morning, Israelis could again leave their hometowns if they comply with the lockdown restrictions. Limited public transportation also restarted. The closure had been in place since Tuesday evening, just before Yom Tov.