Kinneret Hits Highest Level in 16 Years

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 5:10 am |

View of the Kinneret lake as it seen from the promenade of Teveria. (David Cohen/Flash90)

For the first time in 16 years, the water level in the Kinneret has risen above the level of 209 meters below sea level. On Tuesday, the water level was measured at 208.985 meters below sea level, an increase of 1.5 cm (.59 inches) since Monday.

The Israel Water Authority reported that the water level has been rising at a rate of 2.5 cm (.98 inches) a day and the lake is only 18.5 cm (7.3 inches) short of the Upper Red Line, the level at which the Degania Dam must be opened to allow water to flow out to prevent flooding.

The Degania will be opened if the lake fills to maximum capacity.

The Kinneret has benefited from an unusually rainy winter, baruch Hashem. Three weeks ago, the Water Authority reported that the water level was the highest that it had been in 17 years, standing 49 cm (19 inches) short of the Upper Red Line.

This means that between March 23 and April 14, the lake rose by a foot.

More rain is forecast for Thursday, and the lake is also expected to benefit from spring runoff.