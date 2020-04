Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 2:29 am |

Askanim in several neighborhoods have organized drive through pickups of basic food staples to help minimize post Pesach shopping at grocery stores. Chasdei Lev is following the lead of Lakewood and Far Rockaway-5 Towns in offering this one time drive through service.

This project is under the halachic guidance of Rav Yisrael Reisman, shlita, and will be conducted in a manner to avoid issues of post Pesach chametz purchases.