Monday, April 13, 2020 at 6:38 am |

Mr. Goldberg participates in one of the events at the Chabad shul in Vladivostok.

At the age of 106, in the city of Vladivostok in Eastern Russia, the world’s most esteemed war veteran, and the world’s oldest Jew, Mr. Chaim Goldberg, z”l, passed away from the coronavirus.

Mr. Goldberg was a famous tankist in the battle in World War II against the Nazi regime.

In recent months, the deceased had been sick, and on Sunday night he passed away from coronavirus complications.

Yehi zichro baruch.