Misaskim Shivah Supplies for Motzoei Pesach 2020

Monday, April 13, 2020 at 10:22 pm |

In accordance with our daas Torah, R’ Yechezkel Roth, shlita, aveilim should continue to sit separately, and nichum aveilim should continue to be by phone. However, Misaskim will be providing shivah chairs only, with the following guidelines.

All shivah chairs will need to be picked up Motzei Yom Tov between the hours of 9:15 PM and 11:00 PM, and brought back after shivah. All neighborhoods will have a designated location where representatives of aveilim can pick up and drop off shivah chairs. If your neighborhood is not listed below, and you are in need of shivah chairs, please call the Misaskim hotline after Yom Tov at 718-854-4548. In order to ensure the shivah chairs are returned, all shivah chairs will only be released with a refundable $25 cash deposit, per shivah chair, which will be returned in full immediately when shivah chairs are brought back. Our volunteers will be manning the pickup spots. There is no authorization to release anything besides shivah chairs, so please don’t asking volunteers to make exceptions. All shivah chairs need to be returned on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, between the hours of 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM.

Pickup/Dropoff locations will be as follows:

Crown Heights – 359 Troy Avenue

Flatbush – 975 East 23rd Street

Williamsburg – 65 Heyward Street

Brooklyn, other than the above locations – 1829 54 Street

Kiryas Yoel – 2 Lublin Way

Lakewood – call 732 497 8873

Monsey / New Square – 6 Olympia Lane

Queens – call 929 422 0378

Please note: All of the above is only for those starting shivah on Motzoei Acharon shel Pesach!

Those starting shivah anytime after Motzoei Acharon shel Pesach should call the Misaskim hotline at 718-854-4548.