NEW YORK -

Monday, April 13, 2020 at 1:20 am |

Misaskim received a call Sunday that a flight with an aron aboard would arrive from Los Angeles at JFK Airport in New York at 3:00 p.m., but kevurah was to be held at a cemetery that closed at 4:00

Baruch Hashem, with the assistance of the Port Authority Police Department, Misaskim succeeded in expediting release of the aron, and the kevurah was indeed performed just minutes before the cemetery closed, ensuring kavod hameis.