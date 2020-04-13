Israel’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 110; 181 Patients in Serious Condition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, April 13, 2020 at 6:08 am |

Clalit medical team members, wearing protective gear, are handling samples of Coronavirus test in Lod, Sunday.

(Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rose Monday morning to 11,235, with 110 patients succumbing to the virus, the Health Ministry reported.

181 patients are listed in serious condition, with 133 of them on ventilators.

An 80-year-old resident of a senior living home was the 12th person from the assisted living facility in Yavniel to die from the virus.

Additionally, an 81-year-old woman and a 96-year-old woman died at the Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, while a 78-year-old man with preexisting medical conditions passed away at the Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Yerushalayim.

The ministry said that 1,689 patients had recovered.

A total of 7,680 tests were carried out between Sunday and Monday morning, the Health Ministry said, up from less than 6,000 a few days before. The ministry said that it is targeting to reach 10,000 daily tests.

The leading cities with coronavirus patients continue to be Yerushalayim (2,093 cases) and Bnei Brak (1,888 cases).