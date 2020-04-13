BD’E – Horav Yaakov Yitzchok Eichorn, Zt”l

BROOKLYN -

Monday, April 13, 2020 at 6:44 pm |

Horav Yaakov Yitzchok Eichorn, zt”l. (YTV)

Horav Yaakov Yitzchok Eichorn, zt”l, a talmid chacham who was a Magid Shiur in Mesivta Torah Vodaas for four decades during which he taught hundreds of talmidim, was niftar at the age of 98.

As a young talmid in the Mesivta, Rav Eichorn was known as the Poilishe Ilui, and respected for his great hasmadah. He developed a close with Rav Shlomo Heiman, zt”l, the Rosh Yeshiva of Torah Vodaas from 1935 through 1945, and his handwritten notes of the shiurim were passed around and studied by many talmidim. Eventually, notes were used in the publication of Shiurei Rav Shlomo published in 2008.

When he married his Rebbetzin Feile Yocheved a”h, Rav Shlomo served as his mesader kiddushin. Together, Rav Yaakov Yitzchak and his Rebbitzen established a beautiful Torahdige family, and he merited seeing 5 generations in his lifetime.

The levayah took place in Boro Park Monday afternoon, with kevurah in Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, New York.

Yehi zichro baruch.

