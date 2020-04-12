CommunityCoronavirus

Traveling Chol Hamoed Concert in Midwood

Benny Friedman was one of several singers in separate floats at a traveling concert in Midwood on Chol Hamoed, bringing people a socially distanced simchas Yom Tov. (Avraham Elbaz)
Simcha Leiner (Avraham Elbaz)
Simcha Leiner (Avraham Elbaz)
Shmueli Ungar (Avraham Elbaz)
Shmueli Ungar (Avraham Elbaz)
Shmueli Ungar (Avraham Elbaz)
Shloime Daskal (Avraham Elbaz)