BROOKLYN -

Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 1:51 am |

An ambulance with its lights flashing traveling westbound on 18th Avenue in Boro Park was crossing 52nd Street when it was hit by a car which was crossing the avenue. As a result of the impact, the ambulance, which was an out of state vehilcle that was helping out FEMA, overturned and skidded several feet before coming to a halt.

Hatzolah responded immediately and fortunately there were no injuries reported at the time.

