(Reuters) -

Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 6:57 pm |

Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron attends a Chumash party for talmidim in Neve Yaakov, on January 28, 2018. (Shlomi Cohen/Flash90)

Harav Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron, who served from 1993 to 2003 as the Rishon Letzion, the Sephardic Chief Rabbi, succumbed late on Sunday to complications from the coronavirus in a Yerushalayim hospital, aged 79, Israeli media said.

“Tragically, Rabbi Bakshi-Doron contracted the coronavirus and doctors’ efforts to save him did not succeed,” Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

As of Sunday, Israel had reported 11,145 cases of the coronavirus and 103 deaths.