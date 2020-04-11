Israel’s Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps to 101; 10,743 Confirmed Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 8:41 pm |

Men daven on their porches in Beit Shemesh, on Friday, the first day of Chol Hamoed in Israel, in line with the government’s decisions in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Yaakov Lederman/Flash90)

The Health Ministry announced on Motzoei Shabbos that Israel’s death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 101.

According to the Health Ministry figures, Israel has 10,743 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 175 in serious condition and 129 people on ventilators.

Another 154 people were in moderate condition, the ministry said, with the rest having mild symptoms. Baruch Hashem, 1,341 patients have recovered.

Meanwhile, health officials are expecting a surge in coronavirus deaths in the next 10 days, according to a Channel 13 report.

According to the report, the predicted rise in deaths does not signify an increase in infections. It rather refers to patients who are already hospitalized and on respirators, according to predictive models from the Health Ministry, Channel 13 reported.