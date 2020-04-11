Israelis Allowed to Return, While Quarantining, Despite Earlier Closure of Skies

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 8:47 pm |

A security guard wears a face mask for fear of the corona virus at the Ben Gurion International Airport. (Flash90)

Israeli citizens abroad will be allowed to return to Israel after Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich convened an urgent Cabinet consultation on Motzoei Shabbos, in response to instructions issued by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to stop all incoming flights to Israel until legal steps can be taken to permit the Home Front Command to transfer all arriving passengers to state-run quarantine hotels for 14 days.

All those arriving will now be sent to quarantine hotels, with the government to approve the measure under emergency regulations Sunday morning. Their stay in the hotels will be covered by the government.

The prime minister transferred the responsibility of all those returning from abroad to the Defense Ministry.

Earlier, Netanyahu called for a cessation of incoming flights following reports of arrivals from coronavirus hotspots not being tested and returning home by taxi, and not going into quarantine.