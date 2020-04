Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 6:12 pm |

Had COVID-19? Your blood can save lives!

Agudath Israel is coordinating with volunteers, organizations, and a network of hospitals to identify eligible donors and bring this potentially lifesaving therapy to COVID-19 patients. Please complete the short survey below to see if eligible to donate blood plasma (the portion containing antibodies) to someone critically suffering from COVID-19.

Click here to fill out the survey! Saving lives – it’s in our blood.