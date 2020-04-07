BD’E — Rabbi Yosef Bokczyn, Z”l

BROOKLYN -

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 2:35 pm |

We are saddened to report the passing of Rabbi Yosef Bokczyn, z”l, who was niftar Tuesday morning at the age of 73.

Rabbi Bokczyn was a talmid chacham muflag, a profound talmid chacham, who is described as being Toraso umnaso, as Torah study was his constant companion.

As a descendant of devoted Gerrer chassidim for generations, he left his home before his bar mitzvah and travelled to Eretz Yisrael, despite being a ben yachid to his illustrious parents, Rabbi Tuvia and Mrs. Brana Bokczyn, zichronam levrachah.

He became davuk to the Beis Yisrael, zy”a, and maintained his connection with Ger throughout his lifetime, even travelling to Eretz Yisrael just a few short weeks ago.

Reb Yosef was the son in law of Rabbi Yehudah Leib Levin, z”l, a grandson of Imrei Emes, zy”a.

Rabbi Bokczyn leaves behind ybl”c his wife, Mrs Sara Bokczyn, his two sons Rabbi Menachem and Rabbi Yitzchak Meir, and his daughter Mrs. Rudah Lichtschein.

Yehi zichro baruch.