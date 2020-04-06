Unity Agreement Blows Up Over Judicial Appointments

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, April 6, 2020 at 1:53 pm |

A combination image of Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz (L) and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. (Reuters/Corinna Kern, Amir Cohen/File)

Amid media reports that the signing of a coalition agreement was imminent, talks between Likud and Blue and White blew apart on Monday evening over the issue of judicial appointments.

“After reaching understandings on all issues, the Likud Party asked to re-open discussions regarding the committee to appoint judges,” Blue and White said in a statement. “In light of this, negotiations have been halted. We will not allow any change in the functioning of the judiciary nor damages to the democracy.”

Negotiators for the two sides had reportedly overcome issues of annexation in Yehudah and Shomron, ministerial appointments and judicial appointments, and a draft coalition agreement awaited signatures, possibly as early as Monday night.

The deal says that the government will promote annexations in the region within two-and-a-half months, hailed as a victory for the right wing and condemned as a “sell-out” by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz of his former center-left partners.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who goes first in the prime ministerial rotation, will have to “consult” with Gantz before going ahead with any annexation, but Gantz is not empowered to block it, according to a report on Walla. Nor would lacking Blue and White votes necessarily impede Knesset passage, since Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu would probably vote for it.

Regarding appointments, Gantz won out, securing 15 ministerial posts for his party, giving it parity with Likud, which will not go down well with senior Likud officials who will be asked to step aside for the sake of unity. The number of ministers will expand from 30 to 34 once the coronavirus crisis has passed.

Blue and White will have its pick of either the Foreign Ministry or the Education Ministry and will receive half of the 30 ministerial positions.

Likud MK Yuli Edelstein will not return to the position of Knesset Speaker. Gantz currently holds that position, and it was unclear who would replace him.

But with the end of the year-long political impasse almost behind them and annexation nearly in their grasp, Likud officials told Arutz Sheva it’s a “big victory for Likud.”

Netanyahu called Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayani on Monday to update him on the emerging deal.

Following the phone call, Elhayani said, according to Arutz Sheva, “I thank the prime minister, who called and made it clear that he would not allow the opportunity for sovereignty to pass, and I trust that he is determined to advance the issue in the coming months.”

“If true, this means that Gantz caved big-time,” tweeted Channel 13 reporter Barak Ravid, after Gantz had all along insisted that he would not support annexation without coordinating with the international community.

Meretz leader Nitzan Horovitz denounced it as an “annexation and corruption government.”

“Gantz has fallen to a new low and sold out all his values,” said Horovitz. “In exchange for a handful of sweetheart appointments, Gantz will enter a government under a premier with three indictments and will cave on annexation demands. The generations cry out. Gantz and [Labor head] Amir Peretz are aligning with [Bezalel] Smotrich and [Naftali] Bennett and dealing a fatal blow to the Zionist vision and the opportunity to split into two states.”

Ayman Odeh, the head of the Joint Arab List, said that Gantz “giving in on annexation is the most severe [disappointment] yet.”

“This means killing any chance at peace and the cementing of an apartheid state with Jewish citizens and Palestinian subjects,” he said in a statement.