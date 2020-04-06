U.K.’s Johnson in ‘Good Spirits’ During Hospitalization

LONDON (AP) -

Monday, April 6, 2020 at 9:13 am |

General view outside St. Thomas’s Hospital in London after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted for tests on Sunday, after suffering persistent coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms after testing positive for the virus, London, Monday. (Reuters/Simon Dawson)

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly in good spirits following his first night in the hospital for what his office described as a “precautionary step” after contracting the new coronavirus.

Johnson remains in charge of government despite being sent to St. Thomas’s Hospital after COVID-19 symptoms of a cough and fever persisted. His spokesman James Slack says he remains in the hospital under observation.

The 55-year-old leader had been quarantined in his Downing Street residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26. He is the first known head of government to fall ill with the virus.

He has released several video messages during his 10 days in isolation.