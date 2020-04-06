Israel’s Death Toll Rises to 51; 8,611 Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, April 6, 2020 at 5:44 am |

An ambulance driving in Elad, Sunday. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry said Monday morning that 51 people have died in Israel of the coronavirus, raising the death toll by two since Sunday night’s update.

There was no immediate information on the latest victims that succumbed to the deadly virus.

In its update, the ministry said that 8,611 Israelis have been infected with the virus. Of them, 141 are listed in serious condition.

The Health Ministry listed a breakdown of virus cases by city.

Yerushalayim has the most infections, with 1,424 cases. Bnei Brak is just behind, with 1,323 cases.

Tel Aviv-Jaffa is placed third, with 387 cases.

Per capita, the community of Efrat is the most infected, the ministry said. There are 63 cases in the community.

In second place is Kiryat Yearim (Telshe Stone), with 33 cases.

Bnei Brak, which is already under lockdown, is placed third.

The city which saw the highest rate of infection was Modi’in Illit, where the doubling rate is 3.9 per week. There, the number of coronavirus patients now stands at 117, while just a week ago, only 30 residents were confirmed carriers.