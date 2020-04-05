Mayor de Blasio: Jetblue and United Airlines to Fly Healthcare Workers to NYC for Free

NEW YORK -

Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 5:24 pm |

Mayor Bill de Blasio at a recent press availibility. (NYC Mayor’s Office)

Mayor de Blasio announced a partnership with JetBlue and United Airlines to provide free round-trip flights for medical volunteers traveling to New York City

Facing an unprecedented strain on NYC’s healthcare system, Mayor de Blasio asked for healthcare workers to join New Yorkers on the frontlines in the battle against this virus and called on the federal government to draft all private medical personnel.

“Our healthcare workers are heroes, and right now they need reinforcements to save as many lives as they can. I am calling on medical professionals from across the country to come to New York City and help us win this fight. This invaluable partnership with JetBlue and United Airlines will ensure we can provide transportation to these fearless warriors at no additional cost,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“It is our hope that providing air travel at no cost will allow additional dedicated volunteers and first responders the ability to reach the Tri-State area, that has been hit hardest by COVID-19,” said Jill Kaplan, President, New York/New Jersey for United Airlines.

Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue, said, “As New York’s hometown airline, we are honored to be able to help right in our own backyard. We are honored to provide critical travel needs for medical professionals and first responders,” said. “For those volunteering to help in areas of need, the last thing they need to worry about is how they will get here to answer the call.”

JetBlue has already started transporting medical professionals, and has flown more than 50 in to New York City. These numbers will continue to increase in the coming weeks as medical professionals receive their New York City work assignments.

The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City and New York City Emergency Management will work closely with JetBlue, United Airlines, and other carriers to coordinate travel for medical professionals who are selected to provide their services in the City’s time of exceptional need.