Kings County DA Warns of Coronavirus Scams

Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 7:24 pm |

The office of Kings County District Attorney Eric Gonzales has identified several new scams which have developed since the coronavirus crisis began, informing the citizens to be vigilant to avoid falling prey to the frauds being perpetrated on unsuspecting New Yorkers.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) warned taxpayers of a scams related to the government issued economic impact payments, where callers request money or personal information. Any calls with requests for this information or inquiring about “Stimulus Checks” or “Stimulus Payment” should be ignored and reported.

The NYPD Crime Prevention Division detected several scams, including those attempting to get refunds for cancelled flights or disconnecting Con Edison service, who will not turn off service during this health emergency.

Fraudulent letters threatening suspension of Social Security benefits due to Coronavirus-related office closures has been detected by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alerted consumers to be careful when purchasing in-demand products from online sellers, and to check out charities before donating to Coronavirus relief. In addition, they issued an alert to update computer and email security settings to avoid ransomware or malware, and hang up on robocalls immediately.