Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 12:17 am |

NEW YORK -

Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 12:17 am |

Sam Stein of Lakewood, NJ, owner of Complete Care. (via Twitter)

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted his appreciation to Sam Stein, an operator of nursing homes in New Jersey, for donating 15 ventilators from their stock to the Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

“A big shout-out to Lakewood resident and business leader Sam Stein,” the governor tweeted.

Stein’s company, Complete Care,

operates 15 nursing homes in New Jersey and 5 facilities in Wisconsin.