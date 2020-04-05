First Shipment of Eggs Arrives in Israel; More to Follow

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 6:51 am |

Cargo ships and containers at the Ashdod port. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

A shipment of millions of eggs from Spain arrived at the Ashdod port on Sunday morning, Channel 12 reported.

The port workers aim to get the boat unloaded and its cargo distributed as fast as possible, in time to get to the stores for Pesach.

A second boatload is due to arrive on Tuesday, just ahead of Pesach.

The demand for eggs is particularly high because many make considerable use of eggs during Pesach.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced Friday that Israel will subsidize an emergency airlift of millions of eggs to the country ahead of Pesach, amid severe shortages.

The Ashdod port is now used as a main artery for the entry of goods into Israel. Since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, with the stopping of most international flights, its importance has also risen.