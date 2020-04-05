Death Toll in Israel Rises to 46; 8,018 Confirmed Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 2:40 am |

Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing, as a preventive measure against the coronavirus evacuate a patient with suspicion to coronavirus outside the new coronavirus unit at Shaare Zedek hospital in Yerushalayim on Friday. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

Israel’s death toll from the coronavirus rose to 46 Sunday morning with the passing of an 84-year-old woman from the Mishan nursing home in Be’er Sheva, the sixth fatality from the assisted living facility, and a man said to have had underlying health issues.

The 84-year-old woman passed away at Be’er Sheva’s Soroka Hospital, while the man was hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem in Yerushalayim.

The Health Ministry said that 8,018 people have been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, an increase of 429 from the day before. 106 patients are on ventilation.

477 people have recovered from the virus.