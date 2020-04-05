More Cities Slated for Lockdown

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 6:07 pm |

Selling matzah in Modiin Illit last week. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry has recommended to the government to declare additional cities as “restricted areas” due to the high incidence of coronavirus in their populations, according to Kan 11 on Sunday night.

The list of cities were said to include: Elad, Modiin Illit, Beitar Illit, Beit Shemesh, Tiveryah, Ashkelon, Migdal Haemek, Or Yehudah and several neighborhoods in Yerushalayim –Har Nof, Meah Shearim, Ramot and Givat Mordechai.

The closure orders recommended were supposed to be less strict than Bnei Brak, and would allow entry and exit from the designated areas for some of the population.

The Home Front Command will be asked to provide food in these communities, as in Bnei Brak.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has authorized the deployment of another 700 IDF soldiers to help police enforce emergency restrictions, though no details were yet available for where the troops would be sent.