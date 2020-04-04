Israel’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 44; 7,851 Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 8:29 pm |

A man wears a face mask to protect himself from the Coronavirus, in Tzfas on Friday. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Several patients passed away over Shabbos in Israel, rising the death toll from the coronavirus to 44.

An 88-year-old woman passed away in Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital, the Health Ministry reported. The woman was a resident at the Mishan nursing home in Be’er Sheva.

A 76-year-old man also died of coronavirus in Ashkelon’s Barzilai Medical Center, and a 67-year-old woman, who was also a resident of the Mishan nursing home, died in Be’er Sheva’s Soroka Hospital.

The Health Ministry reported Motzoei Shabbos that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 7,851. 126 patients are in serious condition, and 108 are on ventilators.

458 patients have fully recovered from the virus.