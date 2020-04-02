Israel’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 31 as Five Die Overnight; 6,211 Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 4:42 am |

The Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak, on Wednesday. (Yossi Zamir/Flash90)

Israel’s coronavirus death toll jumped to 31 on Thursday, after five patients died during overnight Wednesday.

The number of cases in the country rose to 6,211, up 119 since Wednesday evening and a rise of 620 cases over the previous 24 hours.

All the victims were over the age of 72, and three of them had underlying conditions, according to the hospitals announcing their passings.

Haemek Hospital in Afula said that a 77-year-old man with complex underlying health problems has died from coronavirus complications.

Sheba Medical Center in the Tel Aviv area announced the death of another man, 95, who had also succumbed to the virus.

A 78-year-old man with pre-existing illnesses died at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon after he was hospitalized last week and his condition deteriorated.

An 87-year-old man passed away in the Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva. The man was seemingly the third victim from a nursing home in the city where the virus has broken out, according to reports.

Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital said that a 72-year-old man with pre-existing conditions succumbed there Thursday morning.

None of the victims were immediately named.

The Health Ministry also said that 107 patients were in serious condition, including 83 patients on ventilators. Another 127 people were in moderate condition.

The ministry said 289 people have fully recovered from the virus.