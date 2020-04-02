Hatzolah of Rockland County Delivers Food for Hospital Staff

NEW YORK -

Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 6:35 pm |

(Hatzolah of Rockland County)

On Thursday, April 2, 2020, Hatzoloh of Rockland County put together and distributed gourmet foods, snacks and drinks for the dedicated and hardworking staff, including nurses, doctors, and staff of the ER, ICU and floors, of the area hospitals. Hatzoloh leadership and volunteers worked countless of hours to put together and deliver packages to Good Samaritan, Montefiore Nyack and Westchester Medical Center to show their appreciation and to offer thanks for their hard and dedicated work during this challenging and difficult time.

(Hatzolah of Rockland County)

(Hatzolah of Rockland County)

(Hatzolah of Rockland County)

(Hatzolah of Rockland County)

(Hatzolah of Rockland County)