Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein Calls For Ensuring Hospitals Communicate With Family Members

BROOKLYN -

Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 2:27 pm |

NYS Assemblyman Simchah Eichenstein. (Office of the Assemblyman)

Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein has called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to issue an executive order which would require all hospitals to communicate and provide medical updates to families on a regular basis. Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, hospitals have implemented no-visitors policies, which has led to a lack of communication between medical providers and patient’s families due to the families not being allowed in the hospitals.

Eichenstein asserts that patient representatives need to be given the access and ability to communicate updates to desperate families eagerly awaiting information on the medical status of their loved ones at a minimum every 24 hours.

After receiving countless calls from family members desperate for status updates on their loved ones in the hospital, Assemblyman Eichenstein first sounded the alarm for increased hospital communication on Twitter on March 31.

“It is heart-breaking to get call after call from crying family members who are unaware of the medical status of their loved ones in the hospital,” said Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein. “Governor Cuomo needs to issue an executive order directing hospitals to ensure a minimal level of communication between hospitals and families.”