900 Virus Cases in Bnei Brak; 25% Jump in 24 Hours

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 5:42 am |

Police set up a temporary checkpoint at the entrance to Bnei Brak as part of an effort to enforce lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Wednesday. (Yossi Zamir/Flash90)

Health Ministry figures show that over the course of the last day, the number of those infected with coronavirus in Bnei Brak has risen significantly. Nine hundred people have been now diagnosed as carriers of the virus, an increase of 177 from the 723 reported on Wednesday.

In Yerushalayim, a smaller increase was reported (13.5%) over Wednesday’s numbers, and the number of patients in the capital is 916 people. Yerushalayim has over four times the population of Bnei Brak, with similar numbers of those infected with the virus.

Modi’in Illit also saw a similar increase – 15% in one day. The number of patients in the city currently stands at 70 people.

In contrast, Tel Aviv continues to stabilize and has seen a slowdown in the numbers of those with the infection. The number of patients in the city now stands at 324, up 8% from Wednesday.

In Petach Tikvah, the number of patients stands at 127.

In Haifa, no patients were added in the last day and the number of people infected in the city remained at 81.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced new curbs on Wednesday to deter movement around Bnei Brak.