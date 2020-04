Virus Deaths in NYC Top 1,100 as City Prepares for Worse

NEW YORK (AP) -

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 10:16 am |

Ambulances seen outside NYU Langone Hospital’s Emergency entrance, Tuesday. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

Deaths from the coronavirus topped 1,100 in New York City as officials warned that the worst of the virus’ toll is yet to come.

The city’s Health Department reported Wednedsay morning that 1,139 people have died of the virus in the city. More than 1,900 deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded across New York state.

Data released by the city shows that the disease is having a disproportionate effect in certain neighborhoods, mainly in Brooklyn and Queens.

The city’s ambulance system and police department are under increasing stress from the pandemic, with nearly a quarter of the city’s emergency medical service workers out sick, according to the Fire Department. In all, 2,800 members of the Fire Department are sidelined, including about 950 of the city’s 4,300 EMS workers.

Nearly 16 percent of the New York Police Department’s uniformed force is now out sick. More than 1,000 officers have tested positive for the virus.

Authorities are racing to build temporary hospitals in locations including Central Park, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, a cruise ship terminal and a sports complex to handle an expected surge in patients.