LONDON (Reuters) -

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 9:37 am |

General view of an NHS coronavirus disease (COVID-19) self test site outside the 02 arena, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, London, Wednesday. (Reuters/Peter Cziborra)

The number of people with coronavirus who have died in Britain rose by 563 to a total 2,352 by Tuesday afternoon, the government said on Wednesday.



It said there were 29,474 confirmed cases of the virus at of Wednesday, up from 25,150 the day before.