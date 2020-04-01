Netanyahu: All Coming From Abroad Will Quarantine in Designated Hotels

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 8:33 am |

The empty departure hall at Ben Gurion Airport last month. (Yossi Zamir/ Flash90)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday instructed the Defense Ministry to quarantine all persons entering Israel from abroad in designated hotels (or other installations converted for that purpose) under supervision. The decision is to be implemented immediately, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Netanyahu also determined that to the extent that Defense Ministry succeeds in supplying test kits, in accordance with the requirements set by the Health Ministry, the carrying out of the tests will be considered in relation to all those returning from abroad.