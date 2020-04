NEW YORK -

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 1:42 pm |

Kiddush Levanah in Camp Agudah. (Hamodia Archives/File)

While most people perform Kiddush Levanah at the end of Maariv in shul on Motzoei Shabbos, and this month they were unable to do so, please be minded to do it as soon as possible, since there may be a few days of clouded skies in the New York City area.