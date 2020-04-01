Coronavirus Cases in Israel Up to 5,591, 21 Fatalities

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 3:05 am |

A Magen David Adom worker wearing protective clothing as a preventive measure against the coronavirus arrives to test a patient with symptoms of coronavirus, in Tzfas, Tuesday. (David Cohen/Flash90)

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel rose Wednesday morning to 5,591, the Health Ministry announced.

760 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, the largest single-day jump seen yet since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

97 patients are listed in serious condition and 76 are on ventilators.

The death toll was up to 21, after a 98-year-old woman who had been hospitalized in Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva passed away overnight. The hospital said the woman had “complicated and severe” pre-existing conditions.