BD’E – Harav Yosef Leifer, Zt”l, Verdaner Rebbe of Flatbush

BROOKLYN -

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 9:13 pm |

The Verdaner Rebbe of Flatbush, Harav Yosef Leifer, zt”l, in his Succah. (Avraham Elbaz)

With sadness Hamodia reports the petirah of the Zkan HaAdmorim in America, Harav Yosef Leifer, zt”l, the Verdaner Rebbe of Flatbush, at age 96.

Rav Leifer was a holocaust survivor, and he established a beis medrash in the Midwood section of Brooklyn, on Avenue N corner East 9th Street. He could be found learning in talis and tefillin at all hours of the day, and he was renowned as a talmid chacham and oveid Hashem.

On the night of Shevi’i Shel Pesach, hundreds of people would crowd his beis medrash to attend his tish, and afterwards he would dispense brachos for shidduchim and parnassah.

The levayah is scheduled to take place Wednesday morning, 6 Nissan-April 1, at 10 am in front of 822 Avenue N Corner East 9th Street in Flatbush.

Yehi zichro baruch.

At the tish in the Rebbe’s Succah. (Avraham Elbaz)

Verdaner Rebbe preparing for a hadlakah on Lag BaOmer. (Avraham Elbaz)

Verdaner Rebbe by his Lag Baomer hadlakah. (Avraham Elbaz)

Verdaner Rebbe at a tish in his beis medrash. (Avraham Elbaz)