Israel’s 13th Coronavirus Fatality: A 92-Year-Old Patient in Shaare Zedek

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 5:18 am |

A Magen David Adom worker, wearing protective clothing as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, arrives to test residents of the nursing home for coronavirus outside Migdal Nofim Nursing Home in Yeruhalayim on Friday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A 92-year-old patient who was admitted to the coronavirus ward at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center passed away Sunday morning, becoming Israel’s 13th fatality to the coronavirus.

The patient was hospitalized about a week ago in the isolated department in very critical condition, with many significant background diseases, the hospital said.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry announced 249 new coronavirus cases on Sunday morning , bringing the total in Israel to 3,865.

The ministry said 66 people were in serious condition. Another 82 people were in moderate condition, while the rest had minor symptoms.

Eighty-nine patients have, baruch Hashem, fully recovered.

Among those in serious condition was a man in his 20s with no preexisting medical issues, who due to increasing problems with his breathing was sedated and hooked up to a ventilator, the Assuta Hospital in Ashdod said.