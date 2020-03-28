Trump Congratulates Netanyahu for Moving Towards Forming Gov’t

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 8:35 pm |

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during a joint news conference to announce a new Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 28. (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

President Donald Trump on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for moving towards forming a government, the prime minister said.

“Trump called Prime Minister Netanyahu and congratulated him on the fact that he would form a government under his premiership,” Netanyahu wrote on his social media account.

Netanyahu’s main rival, Benny Gantz, was elected Knesset speaker on Thursday, in a surprise maneuver that could herald a unity government keeping the veteran premier in power and end a year of political deadlock in the country.

During their phone call, Trump and Netanyahu also “discussed various steps that needed to be taken to deal with the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic,” the tweet added.