NYS Department of Health Reverses Fallsburg Denial of Certificate of Occupancies for Bungalows and Camps

NEW YORK -

Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:02 pm |

Town of Fallsburg Buildings Department.

The NYS Department of Health notified Steven Vegliante, the Supervisor of the Town of Fallsburg on Friday, March 26, that the recent Declaration of Town Wide Emergency and Emergency Order by the Town of Fallsburg, which suspended all Certificates of Occupancy for bungalow colonies and camps, had been denied by the Department of Health.

Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order of March 18 specifically declared that individual municipalities were not permitted to institute their own laws and regulations during this time.

The department noted that this denial is without prejudice, which allows the township to submit a new local emergency order if it in compliance with current NYS Executive Law.