Mayor De Blasio Calls for Rent Freeze Amid COVID-19 Crisis

NEW YORK -

Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 10:57 pm |

Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a media availability on COVID-19. City Hall. Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)

Mayor de Blasio called for a rent freeze for 2.3 million tenants in nearly 1 million rent-stabilized units across the City amid the COVID-19 epidemic. The mayor announced that the NYC will work with the State to suspend the Rent Guidelines Board process for the upcoming year, which will maintain all regulated rents at this year’s level, thus providing a lifeline to tenants in need.

“We are in the midst of a crisis only comparable to the Great Depression,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “The people of our city are struggling and a rent freeze is the lifeline so many will need this year to stay above water.”