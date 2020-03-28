3,619 Coronavirus Cases in Israel; Death Toll Rises to 12

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 8:24 pm |

Magen David Adom workers, wearing protective clothing as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, arrive to test tenants of the nursing home for coronavirus, outside Migdal Nofim Nursing Home in Yerushalayim on Friday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Health Ministry on Motzoei Shabbos announced that the number of coronavirus cases had risen to 3,619. Fifty-four patients are listed in serious condition.

Seventy-three of the patients are in moderate condition, and 69 are in serious condition. Another 3,236 are in mild condition, and 89 patients have recovered, baruch Hashem.

Twelve Israelis have died.

On Friday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that Israelis should prepare for a significant tightening of restrictions of movement, warning that “if we don’t see a change in the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in the next two days, we will have no choice but to declare a full lockdown.”

On Motzoei Shabbos, the Foreign Ministry announced that an 82-year-old Israeli tourist died in an Italian hospital after he contracted the virus.

Shmuel Safri, 82, from Haifa, was on a cruise with his wife in Savona in northern Italy. After he was diagnosed with coronavirus, he was hospitalized in a local hospital. He died a few days later.

The Israeli Consul in Rome, Eitan Avraham, aided Safri and his family from the time he was diagnosed with coronavirus, and continues to be in touch and aid the family.