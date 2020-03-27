Two More Fatalities in Israel, Bringing Toll to Ten; 3,035 Patients

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, March 27, 2020 at 4:05 am |

A medical team member is cleaning and disinfecting an ambulance at Tel Aviv’s Dan Panorama hotel which was turned into quarantine facility in Tel Aviv, on Thursday. (Gili Yaari /Flash90)

Two more Israelis passed away overnight Thursday due to the coronavirus, bringing the death toll in Israel to ten.

The ninth victim was a 93-year-old man, who passed away in Be’er Sheva’s Soroka Hospital. In a statement, the hospital said the elderly man arrived from a nursing home suffering fever and shortness of breath, and that he suffered from complex and serious pre-existing conditions.

“He was tested for coronavirus, and the test came back positive,” the hospital said. “Several hours after we received the results, his condition deteriorated and the doctors were forced to declare his death. We share the family’s sorrow.”

The tenth victim was a 76-year-old woman, who passed away Thursday night in the Wolfson Medical Center in Petach Tikva. She also suffered from a pre-existing condition.

On Friday morning the Health Ministry reported that the number of coronavirus patients in Israel had risen to 3,035. Forty-nine of the patients are listed in serious condition.

The Health Ministry said that 79 people have, baruch Hashem, recovered.