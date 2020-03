NEW YORK -

Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 7:47 pm |

Rabbi Aryeh Zev Ginzberg. (Hamodia Files)

Please say Tehillim for Rabbi Aryen Zev Ginzberg, Rav of the Chofetz Chaim Torah Center of Cedarhurst and the founding Rav of Ohr Moshe Torah Institute in Hillcrest, Queens, who is in critical condition and needs rachmei shamayim.

Please be mispallel for Aryeh Zev ben Aidel bsoch she’or cholei Yisrael.