Three More Israelis Die From Coronavirus, Bringing Toll to Eight

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 8:58 am |

Police man a checkpoint at the entrance to Yerushalayim, Thursday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The number of deaths in Israel as a result of complications with the coronavirus unfortunately rose to eight, the Health Ministry said Thursday afternoon.

As of Thursday afternoon, Israel had 2,666 people who had been diagnosed with the virus, with 39 listed in serious condition.

A 91-year-old patient who was sedated and on assisted respiration in critical condition for days died at the Wolfson Hospital in Holon, and was the sixth fatality to the virus.

“The department staff has been fighting for her life with every means for long days and nights, with great dedication and devotion,” the hospital said.

It added, “We share in the sorrow of family members, who have been notified. At this point, our dedicated social work team is talking to family members and providing them with an envelope of emotional assistance.”

The seventh patient passed away in the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Yerushalayim, and the eighth was an 83-year-old patient in Bnei Brak’s Maayanei Hayehuah hospital.

A 45-year-old man is listed in very serious condition at the Wolfson Hospital.