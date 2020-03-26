Sen. Felder: Make the Right Choice, Follow the Guidance

Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11:00 am |

New York State Senator Simcha Felder. (Office of Senator Felder)

Sen. Simcha Felder released a statement on Wednesday, warning of the dire situation in New York.

“I’m speaking to you now because we are really in a very dangerous situation and I hope you will share this message with anyone who needs to hear it,” he wrote

“At this point, I must believe that you know what is expected of us. The guidance is very clear and simple. You know what you’re supposed to do and what you’re not supposed to do.

“I know it is not easy, but it is simply the only answer. Every one of us has made a choice – to do what’s right or not to. And as a result of too many people making the wrong choice – people are dying. These are our relatives, our friends, our neighbors!

“Chances are you know a Hatzoloh volunteer. How many times have they answered the call to help someone you know or love? So I ask you – How many more Hatzoloh volunteers have to die? How many more have to be fighting for their lives? How many people are you willing to sacrifice before you listen?Their blood is on our hands if we don’t take this seriously! Look in the mirror and ask yourself – Are you and your family doing everything possible to stop the spread of this virus and save lives? We all know that this will pass, but every person we lose will be missed forever. So I am urging you again, stay home, stay safe and save lives.

“And, iy”H, with G-d’s help, we will get through this together and with a clear conscience.”