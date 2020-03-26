Report: Likud Ready to Concede Justice to Blue and White

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 6:53 am |

Head of Blue and White party Benny Gantz. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

While Blue and White tries to unseat Yuli Edelstein as Knesset Speaker Thursday, negotiations for a unity government are continuing – and according to Channel 13, the Likud has conceded on giving in to the Blue and White demand that it be given the Justice Ministry portfolio. The demand had been one of the major sticking points in the negotiations, and the Likud concession is likely to jump the discussions forward, the report said.

One of the reasons for the Likud agreement was a proposal by Blue and White that its candidate for the position would be MK Chili Tropper, considered a moderate. In addition to conceding on the office, the Likud also reportedly agreed to run all legislation having to do with the justice system and the courts by Blue and White, and would abide by its veto if the party opposed the legislation.

Less happy with the development is Yemina and the political right. National Union director-general Yehuda Waled said that “giving up the Justice portfolio is another lie Prime Minister Netanyahu told his voters, no less than the lie Blue and White told about not pursuing a minority government with the Arab party. The Jewish majority that elected him wants a revamping of the High Court and a return to the proper balance between the legislative and judicial spheres. Giving up on this is a complete concession to the left. Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said in a social media message Thursday that “giving up the Justice portfolio to the left is a surrender to their agenda.”

Commenting on the report, a Blue and White official said it was “nonsense,” that no negotiations were going on, and that the Likud had not conceded anything.