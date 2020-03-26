Report: El Al to Stop All Passenger Flights Abroad Starting Thursday Night

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 10:52 am |

El Al Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

El Al is planning to halt all passenger flights abroad starting Thursday night, Channel 12 reported, due to the severe financial crisis the company faces in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline has few remaining flights at the moment, having halted most routes as the crisis developed.

Until now, El Al flew ten flights a day, to the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and France.

The shutdown will continue until April 4.

Last week it was reported that El Al is planning to place 80% of its 6,300 employees on unpaid leave as revenues drop amid the coronavirus outbreak. El Al is in desperate need of a $200-300 million loan in order to survive its current financial crisis.

A request from Hamodia to interview a spokesman of El Al regarding the crisis was turned down.