Pennsylvania Yeshiva High School Fabricates Face Shields for Hospital Workers

NEW YORK -

Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 4:47 pm |

Kohelet Yeshiva Head of School Rabbi Dr. Gil Perl delivering the first batch of face shields to Lankenau Medical Center.

Kohelet Yeshiva High School, an Orthodox Jewish school in Merion Station, PA, began fabricating special protective face shields for medical professionals who are on the front lines battling COVID-19. The face shields were made using its 3-D printers in its state-of-the-art Fabrication Laboratory (“Fab Lab”). The first batch of the protective face shields have been delivered to front-line doctors in the Philadelphia community, as well as to Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, PA.

According to Rabbi Dr. Gil Perl, Kohelet Yeshiva Head of School, the school’s innovative Fab Lab has been a hub of activity this week, despite the fact that school is currently closed. The Fab Lab is ordinarily used for multi-disciplinary, project-based activities in conjunction with its STEM and arts programs. This week, the Fab Lab was transformed into a production facility as its 3-D printers began producing prototypes of protective face shields that have since received medical approval from the infectious disease prevention team at Lankenau Medical Center.

The project is being overseen by Kohelet Art Teacher Daniel Ostrov and his wife, Stephanie Cole. Kohelet Science Chair Diane Glickman Weintraub also played a role in the initiative.

“Helping those in need is central to our mission as a Yeshiva Day School, and the need for personal protective equipment right now is overwhelming,” said Rabbi Perl. “Our small high school Fab Lab won’t solve the shortage, but if we can inspire others to do the same then perhaps, together, we can.”

Although the school was able to begin creating the face shields, they needed button-holed elastic in order to complete production. A call for help went out to the local community via social media, and shortly thereafter the school had enough of the special elastic to continue production.

According to Rabbi Perl, the school’s production capacity with the current prototype will likely be 20-30 shields per day, depending on the availability of materials. Kohelet’s next major need will be rolls of Acrylic PET-G .020 or .040 (any size over 12” x 12”). The school located a plastics company in Northern New Jersey that carries it and is hoping to get some shortly. Nevertheless, they are still seeking local suppliers who might have inventory.

“We’ve had requests for the protective face shields pour in from doctors as far away as New York,” said Rabbi Perl. “While we’d love to service everyone, our capacity is going to be limited. We’d like to first make sure that everyone in our extended Kohelet community who is working on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight and needs a face shield has one. Our second priority will be our local hospitals.”

Kohelet is working on a second prototype in which all of the major parts are made using the school’s laser cutter rather than the 3-D printers, which would speed up the production time dramatically.

Donations of funds to cover the cost of production can be made at www.koheletyeshiva.org/faceshields. Donations of supplies (PET-G Acrylic .020 or .040, Polylite PLA, moleskin padding, button-holed elastic) can be arranged by emailing faceshields@koheletyeshiva.org. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards producing as many masks as possible.