Community

Near-Empty Kosel on Rosh Chodesh Morning

On every Rosh Chodesh, thousands of mispallelim come to daven Shacharis at the Kosel. This month, Rosh Chodesh Nisan, due to the coronavirus outbreak, isolation regulations were set in place and barely any mispallelim came. (Kosel Heritage Foundation)
(Kosel Heritage Foundation)
(Kosel Heritage Foundation)
(Kosel Heritage Foundation)