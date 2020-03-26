Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
March 26, 2020
March 26, 2020
א' ניסן תש"פ
א' ניסן תש"פ
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Classifieds
Coronavirus
Hamodia Prime
Columns
Letters
Inyan
Magazine
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
Near-Empty Kosel on Rosh Chodesh Morning
Community
Near-Empty Kosel on Rosh Chodesh Morning
Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 7:59 am |
א' ניסן תש"פ
Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 7:59 am |
א' ניסן תש"פ
On every Rosh Chodesh, thousands of
mispallelim
come to
daven Shacharis
at the Kosel. This month, Rosh Chodesh Nisan, due to the coronavirus outbreak, isolation regulations were set in place and barely any
mispallelim
came. (Kosel Heritage Foundation)
(Kosel Heritage Foundation)
(Kosel Heritage Foundation)
(Kosel Heritage Foundation)
WhatsApp
Print
Email
Gmail
Previous
Sponsored Content